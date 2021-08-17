Mizoram MLA Andrew H Thangliana dies at 43

Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) MLA Andrew H Thangliana died at a hospital in Aizawl on Tuesday, officials said.

He was 43.

The Tuirial legislator died of several complications, including liver failure and heart attack, Ebenezer Medical Centre managing director Dr Vanlalsiama told PTI.

The legislator was admitted to the hospital on August 5 and was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) when his condition deteriorated on August 12, he said.

His condition further deteriorated since August 16 as he had a heart attack, which slowed his blood pressure while being on ventilator support, Vanlalsiama said.

Thangliana died around 6.35 am, he said.

Family sources said that Thangliana was admitted to the state-run Civil Hospital in Aizawl on July 21 when CT-Scan result showed a lump in his liver.

On August 12, he was shifted to Ebenezer Medical Centre to be under the care of doctors, who knew his health condition from the past, they said.

Born in October 1977, the ZPM leader had poor health since childhood, they said.

He lost his father Sameul H Thangliana at the age of 19 in 1996 and mother C Lalhmingliani in 2014.

He completed schooling at Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu and joined Ramjas College under Delhi University to pursue Bachelor of Arts (BA).

However, he had to leave the college in his final year as he suffered from a certain illness.

Thangliana entered active politics in 2017 and joined the erstwhile Zoram Nationalist Party (ZNP), founded by former IPS officer Lalduhoma.

Later, the ZNP along with other minor parties formed an alliance, which was named Zoram People's Movement (ZMP).

The alliance was later converted into a political party, which obtained a registration from the Election Commission in July 2019, eight months after the state assembly polls in November 2018.

During the 2018 assembly polls, a political novice Thangliana was named as the official candidate of ZPM for the Tuirial seat but had to contest as an Independent as the ZPM was yet to obtain party registration at that time.

He defeated his nearest opponent Sailothanga Sailo of Mizo National Front (MNF) by a margin of 204 votes.

Thangliana is survived by three children and wife.

His funeral was held at his residence in Aizawl's Chawlhhmun locality.

