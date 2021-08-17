Left Menu

Union minister claims arrest, police say himself boarded van

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-08-2021 14:20 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 14:20 IST
Union minister claims arrest, police say himself boarded van
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Shantanu Thakur on Tuesday claimed that he was arrested at Birati in North 24 Parganas district even as the police said that he himself boarded a police vehicle.

BJP workers had assembled at Birati as part of the party's ''Shahid Samman Yatra'' in West Bengal.

Thakur, who is a member of the Lok Sabha from Bongaon constituency in North 24 Parganas, claimed that he was arrested by the police when he went to a temple there to offer puja.

A police official said that while BJP workers were arrested for illegally assembling there, Thakur had boarded the police vehicle on his own.

Thakur and other BJP leaders, including Jay Prakash Majumdar and Archana Majumdar, along with party workers and supporters were taken to the Airport police station.

''I came to offer puja and was arrested by the police,'' the Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways told reporters.

On the claim of the police that he was not apprehended and that he himself boarded the police vehicle, Thakur said, ''If I had got arrested on my own, why will so many others be there with me here.'' Thakur alleged that the police told him that he was doing ''illegal work'' by being at that place.

''I believe that democracy and 'adhyatma bad' (spiritualism) has been finished in West Bengal,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
2
Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

 China
3
Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 vaccine; Turkey offering extra Pfizer shots for those wanting to travel and more

Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021