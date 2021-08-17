Left Menu

LS Speaker Om Birla worships at Lord Balaji temple in Tirupati

PTI | Tirupati | Updated: 17-08-2021 14:22 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 14:22 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla offered prayers at the ancient hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala here on Tuesday.

Om Birla with his family members arrived on the Holy Hills on Monday evening on a two day maiden spiritual visit and after an overnight halt on the hills, he paid his obeisance to Lord Venkateswara this morning, a temple official told PTI Upon his arrival at the hill temple, the Lok Sabha speaker was accorded a warm welcome by TTD Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy, Executive Officer KS Jawahar Reddy and Additional Executive Officer A Venkata Dharma Reddy.

Ruling YSRCP MPs Vijayasai Reddy, Mithun Reddy, and Gurumurthy were too present during Birla's visit here, the official added.

Before visiting Tirumala Hills, Om Birla had on Monday also visited the shrines of Goddess Sri Padmavati and Lord Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy near here, the official said.

Before winding up his spiritual visit, Birla also offered prayers at the ancient cave temple of Lord Shiva called Sri Kapileswara Swamy here, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

