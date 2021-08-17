Rahul Gandhi politicising Dalit girl's rape, his Twitter account should be locked again: BJP

BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday took on senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for tweeting pictures of the family of a nine-year-old Dalit girl who was allegedly raped and murdered in Delhi and said such issues should not be politicised for the petty political interests.

The BJP also demanded that Twitter should again lock Gandhi's account as the victim's family has denied his claim that he took their consent before posting the pictures.

''Rahul Gandhi has lost credibility and is a habitual liar. The public has locked its (Congress) political account, now Twitter should also lock his account,'' party spokesperson Sambit Patra said.

