Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi politicising Dalit girl's rape, his Twitter account should be locked again: BJP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 14:32 IST
Rahul Gandhi politicising Dalit girl's rape, his Twitter account should be locked again: BJP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday took on senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for tweeting pictures of the family of a nine-year-old Dalit girl who was allegedly raped and murdered in Delhi and said such issues should not be politicised for the petty political interests.

The BJP also demanded that Twitter should again lock Gandhi's account as the victim's family has denied his claim that he took their consent before posting the pictures.

''Rahul Gandhi has lost credibility and is a habitual liar. The public has locked its (Congress) political account, now Twitter should also lock his account,'' party spokesperson Sambit Patra said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
2
Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

 China
3
Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 vaccine; Turkey offering extra Pfizer shots for those wanting to travel and more

Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021