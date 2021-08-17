Left Menu

By-election for Tamil Nadu Rajya Sabha seat to be held on Sept 13

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced the by-election schedule for a Rajya Sabha seat from Tamil Nadu that fell vacant with the death of Thiru A Mohammedjan, MLA from Ranipet, Vellore.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 17-08-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 14:40 IST
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced the by-election schedule for a Rajya Sabha seat from Tamil Nadu that fell vacant with the death of Thiru A Mohammedjan, MLA from Ranipet, Vellore. The polling and counting of votes will be held on September 13 and the filing of nominations will start from August 24.

The last date for filing nominations is August 31 while the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is September 3, said the EC. COVID-19 safety protocols would be followed for the poll process, it said and asked the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary to appoint a senior officer to make sure the instructions were implemented.

The Chief Secretary, Tamil Nadu is being directed to depute a senior officer from the State to ensure that the extant instructions regarding COVID-19 containment measures are complied with while making arrangements for conducting the said bye-election. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

