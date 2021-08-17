Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi attends review meeting of various development projects in Wayanad

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took part in a review meeting to discuss various development projects in his Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency and gave instructions to expedite the work. Evaluated the projects that ensure the comprehensive development of Wayanad with Central, State and CSR funds.

PTI | Wayanad | Updated: 17-08-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 15:40 IST
Rahul Gandhi attends review meeting of various development projects in Wayanad
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took part in a review meeting to discuss various development projects in his Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency and gave instructions to expedite the work. Gandhi, who is on a two-day visit to Wayanad, attended the meeting held at the district collectorate here.

''Participated in a review meeting at the Wayanad Collectorate on various development projects. Evaluated the projects that ensure the comprehensive development of Wayanad with Central, State and CSR funds. Instructions were given to expedite the projects,'' the office of Gandhi in Wayanad tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi inaugurated the Farmers’ Day Program at the Karassery Panchayat and felicitated farmers at Karassery Bank Auditorium, near here.

Panchayat President V P Smitha presented the Onakkodi (festive outfits as part of Onam) to Gandhi.

The Congress leader who had arrived in Kozhikode on Monday morning, had met the students from the tribal community, who cracked the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) and had lunch with them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
2
Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

 China
3
Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 vaccine; Turkey offering extra Pfizer shots for those wanting to travel and more

Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021