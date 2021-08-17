Left Menu

Sultan Mahmood elected president of PoK

Sultan Mahmood was elected as the president of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Tuesday by the regions legislative assembly.Mahmood was supported by the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf PTI which won the election held on July 25.He secured 34 votes against his rival joint opposition candidate Mian Abdul Waheed, who received 16 votes.He will succeed Sardar Masood Khan whose tenure will end on August 24.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 17-08-2021 16:50 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 16:50 IST
Sultan Mahmood elected president of PoK
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Sultan Mahmood was elected as the president of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Tuesday by the region's legislative assembly.

Mahmood was supported by the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) which won the election held on July 25.

He secured 34 votes against his rival joint opposition candidate Mian Abdul Waheed, who received 16 votes.

He will succeed Sardar Masood Khan whose tenure will end on August 24. Mahmood is a veteran politician and also served as the prime minister of PoK between July 1996 – July 2001.

Mahmood is the PTI’s regional president and was elected as a member of the legislative assembly from LA-3, Mirpur-III. India has rejected the recent elections in PoK, saying the “cosmetic exercise” was nothing but an attempt by Pakistan to “camouflage its illegal occupation” and that it has lodged a strong protest over the issue.

Reacting strongly on the elections in the PoK, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that Pakistan has “no locus standi on these Indian territories” and it must vacate all Indian areas under its illegal occupation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
2
Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

 China
3
Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 vaccine; Turkey offering extra Pfizer shots for those wanting to travel and more

Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021