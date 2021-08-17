BJP worker shot dead by militants in J&K's Kulgam

Militants on Tuesday shot dead a BJP worker in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The assailants fired upon Javeed Ahmad Dar near his residence at Brazloo Jageer area of the south Kashmir district at around 4.30 pm, they said.

Dar, who was the BJP's constituency president of Homeshalibugh assembly constituency, died on the spot, they said.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and a hunt has been launched to nab the militants, officials said.

Meanwhile, the attack evoked condemnations from various political parties.

Bharatiya Janata Party's Jammu and Kashmir spokesperson Altaf Thakur condemned the killing and called it a cowardly and barbaric act.

"The militants are feeling frustrated and targeting innocents. Killing unarmed people won't lead to anything. It is cowardly and a barbaric act," he said, appealing to the police to nab the killers and punish them sternly.

National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah also denounced the killing.

"Terrible news from Kulgam. Javed Ahmed was gunned down in cold blood. I unreservedly condemn this terror attack and send my heartfelt condolences to Javved's family and colleagues. May Allah grant him a place in Jannat," Abdullah wrote on Twitter.

The NC said such dastardly acts are a hindrance to peace in Kashmir.

"JKNC unequivocally condemns the assassination of BJP leader Javed Ahmad in Kulgam. This is an act of cowardice and such dastardly acts are a hindrance to peace in Kashmir. Our deepest condolences to the bereaved family in this time of grief," the NC said on Twitter.

Condemning the killing, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said there is no place for such acts of violence.

"Condemn the killing of BJP leader Javaid Dar and there is no place for such acts of violence. Sympathies and condolences to his family," she said.

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference led by Sajad Lone said it was a senseless and unjustifiable act of violence.

"We condemn the killing of BJP worker Javaid Ahmad Dar in the strongest terms and without reservation. This is a senseless and unjustifiable act of violence. We express our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of grief," the JKPC said in a tweet.

