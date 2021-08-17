Left Menu

Russia says no rush to recognise Taliban, calls for inclusive government

Russia is in no hurry to recognise the Taliban as legitimate authorities in Afghanistan, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday, calling for an inclusive government to be set up involving all Afghan ethnic groups. "... We see encouraging signs from the Taliban who say they would like to have a government that includes other political forces," Lavrov told reporters.

Reuters | Updated: 17-08-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 18:23 IST
Russia says no rush to recognise Taliban, calls for inclusive government
Russian flag Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia is in no hurry to recognize the Taliban as legitimate authorities in Afghanistan, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday, calling for an inclusive government to be set up involving all Afghan ethnic groups.

"... We see encouraging signs from the Taliban who say they would like to have a government that includes other political forces," Lavrov told reporters. "But it would be premature to say that we are going to start making some political steps unilaterally."

Lavrov urged all ethnic groups in Afghanistan to convene for talks on the country's future after the withdrawal of U.S. States-led forces led to the fall of its previous government. Citing the Russian Embassy in Kabul, Russia's RIA news agency reported on Tuesday that talks were underway between ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov and a Taliban representative.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
2
Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

 China
3
Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 vaccine; Turkey offering extra Pfizer shots for those wanting to travel and more

Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021