NATO chief sees terrorism challenge with Taliban's return to power
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 17-08-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 18:50 IST
NATO's secretary general said on Tuesday that international terrorism is a threat with the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan and the Western defence alliance "needs to stay vigilant to stay at the forefront of the fight" against it.
Jens Stoltenberg also told a news conference that the speed of the collapse of the Afghan National Army in the face of the Taliban's advance was a surprise, and there are lessons for NATO to draw from this, but the main focus today is to get vulnerable people out of the country.
