Taliban must not let Afghanistan become a safe haven for terrorists again, NATO says

The Taliban must prevent Afghanistan from lapsing back into being a breeding ground for terrorism, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday. "Those now taking power have the responsibility to ensure that international terrorists do not regain a foothold," he told reporters in Brussels.

"Part of the Afghan security forces fought bravely. But they were unable to secure the country, because ultimately the Afghan political leadership failed to stand up to the Taliban and to achieve the peaceful solution that Afghans desperately wanted."

