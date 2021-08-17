Taliban must not let Afghanistan become a safe haven for terrorists again, NATO says
The Taliban must prevent Afghanistan from lapsing back into being a breeding ground for terrorism, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday. But they were unable to secure the country, because ultimately the Afghan political leadership failed to stand up to the Taliban and to achieve the peaceful solution that Afghans desperately wanted."
The Taliban must prevent Afghanistan from lapsing back into being a breeding ground for terrorism, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday. "Those now taking power have the responsibility to ensure that international terrorists do not regain a foothold," he told reporters in Brussels.
"Part of the Afghan security forces fought bravely. But they were unable to secure the country, because ultimately the Afghan political leadership failed to stand up to the Taliban and to achieve the peaceful solution that Afghans desperately wanted."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jens Stoltenberg
- Afghan
- Afghanistan
- Taliban
- NATO
- Afghans
- Brussels
ALSO READ
As President of UNSC, India will back initiatives that bring peace, stability in Afghanistan, says TS Tirumurti
Will not recognize Taliban if they gain power in Afghanistan by force: EU envoy
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to begin new Afghan refugee program - sources
Pak objects to former Canadian minister's remark highlighting its Taliban ties
Russia to scale up military drills near Afghan border - Ifax