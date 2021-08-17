Left Menu

Aligarh district panchayat wants city to be renamed Harigarh

The city of famous Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh may soon have a new name Harigarh if a proposal of the district panchayat is accepted by the Uttar Pradesh government. A proposal for changing Aligarhs name was unanimously passed at a meeting of the newly elected district Panchayat on Monday.

PTI | Aligarh | Updated: 17-08-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 18:54 IST
Aligarh district panchayat wants city to be renamed Harigarh
  • Country:
  • India

The city of famous Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh may soon have a new name Harigarh if a proposal of the district panchayat is accepted by the Uttar Pradesh government. A proposal for changing Aligarh’s name was unanimously passed at a meeting of the newly elected district Panchayat on Monday. District panchayat chairman Vijay Singh told reporters on Tuesday that the district panchayat’s resolution to rename Aligarh as Harigarh was forwarded to the state government for further action.

Earlier on Sunday, the president of the district unit of Uttar Pradesh Kshatriya Mahasabha, Shailendra Pal Singh, had handed over a resolution to the district panchayat, demanding the change of name of Aligarh.

The final decision for renaming a place is taken by the state government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
2
Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

 China
3
Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 vaccine; Turkey offering extra Pfizer shots for those wanting to travel and more

Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021