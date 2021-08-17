NATO's Stoltenberg says plan was to build Afghan state, not to stay there forever
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 17-08-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 19:06 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
NATO's aim in Afghanistan was to help build a viable state, not to maintain a permanent presence there, and so the government's collapse in the face of Taliban forces after 20 years is a tragedy, alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.
Stoltenberg told a news conference that NATO would hold the country's new rulers accountable for the respect of human rights, including those of women.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Taliban
- Jens Stoltenberg
- Afghanistan
- NATO
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Will not recognize Taliban if they gain power in Afghanistan by force: EU envoy
Four arrested scribes in cahoots with Taliban, met ISI officials: Afghan agency
Pak objects to former Canadian minister's remark highlighting its Taliban ties
Citing Taliban violence, US expands Afghan refugee programme
Afghan forces thwart Taliban's attempt to storm prison in Helmand, 38 terrorists killed