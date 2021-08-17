NATO's Stoltenberg says plan was to build Afghan state, not to stay there forever

NATO's aim in Afghanistan was to help build a viable state, not to maintain a permanent presence there, and so the government's collapse in the face of Taliban forces after 20 years is a tragedy, alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

Stoltenberg told a news conference that NATO would hold the country's new rulers accountable for the respect of human rights, including those of women.

