Afghan vice president Saleh says on Twitter he is legitimate caretaker president

Reuters | Updated: 17-08-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 19:54 IST
Afghan vice president Amrullah Saleh said on Twitter on Tuesday he is in Afghanistan and is the "legitimate caretaker president".

Saleh had said after a security meeting chaired by then President Ashraf Ghani last week that he was proud of the armed forces and the government would do all it could to strengthen resistance to the Taliban.

