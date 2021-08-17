Left Menu

Chief of Taliban's political office arrives in Kandahar province -tweet

Reuters | Updated: 17-08-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 20:18 IST
Mullah Baradar, the chief of the Taliban's political office, has arrived in Afghanistan's Kandahar province along with a delegation, the group's spokesperson said in a tweet.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, one of the co-founders of the Taliban, now heads its political office and is part of the negotiating team that the group has in Doha, where talks on a ceasefire had been underway.

Baradar, reported to have been one of Mullah Omar's most trusted commanders, was captured in 2010 by security forces in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi and released in 2018.

