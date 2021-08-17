Left Menu

Afghan VP claims he's now caretaker president

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 17-08-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 20:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@AmrullahSaleh2)
  • Afghanistan

The Afghan vice president is claiming that after President Ashraf Ghani fled in the face of the Taliban sweep into Kabul over the weekend and with his whereabouts unknown, the vice president is the country's "legitimate" caretaker president.

Amrullah Saleh made the comment on Twitter on Tuesday. He cited the Afghan constitution was empowering him to declare this.

He wrote that he was "reaching out to all leaders to secure their support & consensus." As of now, Afghan leaders, including former President Hamid Karzai and peace council chief Abdullah Abdullah, have been negotiating with the Taliban since the fall of Kabul.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

