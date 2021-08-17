Samajwadi MP defends Taliban, Adityanath hits back

A Samajwadi Party MP has defended the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, equating it with India's own freedom struggle and triggering a sharp reaction from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Responding to questions from reporters on Monday, Sambhal Lok Sabha MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq said the Taliban wanted to free their country and it was Afghanistan's internal matter.

In the state legislative council, the chief minister slammed the opposition MP. “He was shamelessly supporting the Taliban. It means supporting their barbaric act.'' ''We are a parliamentary democracy. Where are we heading? We are supporting people who are a blot on humanity,'' the CM added.

Talking to reporters earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya compared Barq’s comments with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's remarks after Kabul fell to the Taliban.

Barq called the Taliban a force that did not allow Russia or the United States to establish themselves in Afghanistan, ''and now they want to run their own country''.

The MP said when India was under British Rule, the entire country fought for independence.

''They want to be free. This is their personal matter. How can we interfere?'' the SP legislator said on developments in Afghanistan.

Endorsing the Taliban takeover, Barq said the Afghans want to run their own country in the manner they wanted.'' Asked to comment on the MP's remarks, Deputy CM Maurya said he had not personally heard them. ''But if this type of statement has been given then there is no difference between that person and Imran Khan.'' The Pakistan prime minister on Monday had appeared to endorse the Taliban's takeover of Kabul, saying Afghanistan has broken the ''shackles of slavery''.

The UP minister took potshots at the SP.

“Anything can happen in the Samajwadi Party. There are people who cannot sing the Jana Gana Mana, someone might support the Taliban, others could level allegations on police after terrorists are caught. This is appeasement,'' Maurya said outside the state Assembly.

