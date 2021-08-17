Taliban spokesman promise a secure Afghanistan

A Taliban spokesman has pledged to secure Afghanistan after the insurgents took over the country following a blitz that lasted over a week.

Zabihullah Mujahid made the comment Tuesday at his first news conference.

For years, he had been a shadowy figure issuing statements on behalf of the militants.

He said the insurgents sought no revenge and that “everyone is forgiven.” Many Afghans have expressed fear that the Taliban will return the country the brutal rule they used when last in charge, and foreign officials have said they will wait to see if the insurgents make good on their promises.

