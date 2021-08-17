C'garh: BJP stages statewide protest against hike in power tariff

The BJP's Chhattisgarh unit on Tuesday staged a statewide protest against the hike in electricity tariff in the state and demanded that the ruling Congress withdraw it.

BJP workers led by senior party leaders staged demonstrations at all district headquarters, citing that the hike in power tariff is not in the interest of consumers, who are already bearing brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic, the party said in a statement.

In capital Raipur, party leaders and workers took out a march carrying lanterns in their hands in all wards, it said.

State BJP chief Vishnu Deo Sai took part in the protest in Jashpur district, while Leader of Opposition Dharamlal Kaushik led the demonstration in Bilaspur district, the release said.

“At a time when people are facing an economic crisis because of the pandemic, a hike in power tariff is not justifiable. The state government has betrayed people of the state by burdening them”, Kaushik said, demanding a rollback of the hike to ensure relief to consumers.

After a gap of three years, the Chhattisgarh State Electricity Regulatory Commission (CSERC) has hiked power tariff by 6.19 per cent for all categories of consumers for the financial year 2021-22. The new rates were made effective from August 1.

