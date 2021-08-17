Left Menu

Canada will not recognize Taliban as Afghan gov't - PM Trudeau

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 17-08-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 21:07 IST
Canada will not recognize Taliban as Afghan gov't - PM Trudeau
  • Country:
  • Canada

Canada has no plans to recognize the Taliban as Afghanistan's government following the Islamist movement's takeover of Kabul, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.

"Canada has no plans to recognize the Taliban as the Government of Afghanistan," Trudeau told reporters. "They have taken over and replaced a duly elected democratic government by force."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

