Canada will not recognize Taliban as Afghan gov't - PM Trudeau
Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 17-08-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 21:07 IST
- Country:
- Canada
Canada has no plans to recognize the Taliban as Afghanistan's government following the Islamist movement's takeover of Kabul, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.
"Canada has no plans to recognize the Taliban as the Government of Afghanistan," Trudeau told reporters. "They have taken over and replaced a duly elected democratic government by force."
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mexico strikes pact with Canada's TC Energy for natural gas pipeline
As President of UNSC, India will back initiatives that bring peace, stability in Afghanistan, says TS Tirumurti
Will not recognize Taliban if they gain power in Afghanistan by force: EU envoy
Glenmark, Canada's SaNOtize to commercialise nasal spray for Covid-19 treatment
Ex-Canadian minister accuses Pak of engaging in 'proxy war' in Afghanistan