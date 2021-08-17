Rahul Gandhi inaugurates farmers' day program, felicitates Class 12 students in Kerala

Some of the highlights of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to Kerala were that he inaugurated the Karassery Panchayat Farmers' Day Program, felicitated farmers at Karassery Bank Auditorium and got sweets from a nurse who worked at the hospital where he was born. Gandhi is on a visit to his Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala. Here, he visited Kozhikode, Malappuram and Kalpetta.

At 11:15 AM today, the Congress leader inaugurated the Karassery Panchayat Farmers' Day Program and felicitated farmers at Karassery Bank Auditorium, North Karassey, Thiruvambady of Kozhikode district. After this, Wayanad MP headed towards Malappuram district. On his way, (as per a video shared on the Twitter handle of Kerala Congress), an elderly woman was seen calling Gandhi 'her son' and giving him a packet of sweets while showing her affection for the Wayanad MP.

"The wholesome love and affection from Rajamma Amma who was a nurse at Delhi's holy family hospital where Rahul Gandhi was born," tweeted Kerala Congress Later, during the day, the top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had onasadya with the residents of Gandhi Bhavan Sneharamam (old age home) at Wandoor in Malappuram district.

Following this, Gandhi felicitated students who got 100 per cent marks for plus two at PS Auditorium, Edavanna in Malappuram. Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi had earlier today also conducted a review meeting with the DC, Collectorate, Kalpetta, Wayanad.

Taking a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is on a visit to Wayanad, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Tuesday said that political tourism is happening here in Kerala. While inaugurating the party's newly constructed district committee office building in Kozhikode via video conference, Nadda said, "Rahul Gandhi's political tourism is also happening here in Kerala. He lost from Amethi, so he ran to Wayanad. Changing states doesn't change someone's behavioural patterns, intentions, and the dedication to serve people."

This comes as the Congress leader is on a 3-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Wayanad in Kerala from August 16 to August 18. (ANI)

