Rubio wants Biden to block TikTok after Chinese government takes stake

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-08-2021 00:09 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 00:07 IST
Republican Senator Marco Rubio on Tuesday called on President Joe Biden to block short-form video app TikTok in the United States after China took an ownership stake in a key subsidiary of ByteDance, the Beijing-based parent company of TikTok.

The Biden administration in June withdrew a series of Trump-era executive orders that sought to ban new downloads of WeChat and TikTok.

"Beijing's aggressiveness makes clear that the regime sees TikTok as an extension of the party-state, and the U.S. needs to treat it that way," Rubio said Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

