Biden, UK's Johnson discuss Afghanistan, agree to hold G7 meeting

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-08-2021 02:51 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 02:51 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday on the situation in Afghanistan and they agreed to hold a virtual G7 leaders’ meeting next week to discuss a common strategy and approach, the White House said in a statement.

The two leaders "discussed the need for continued close coordination among allies and democratic partners on Afghanistan policy going forward, including ways the global community can provide further humanitarian assistance and support for refugees and other vulnerable Afghans," the White House said.

