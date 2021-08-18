Brazil lower house votes to restore party coalitions in elections
The lower house of Brazil's Congress on Tuesday approved a constitutional amendment that would restore party coalitions, a move that could help far-right President Jair Bolsonaro form a political bloc in next year's election.
It would also favor a leftist front to oppose him and deepen the political polarization expected in the 2022 race, for which former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is ahead in opinion polls although he has not announced a candidacy.
