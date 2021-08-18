Brazil lower house votes to restore party coalitions in elections

The lower house of Brazil's Congress on Tuesday approved a constitutional amendment restoring party coalitions, a move that could help far-right President Jair Bolsonaro form a political bloc in next year's election.

It would also favor a leftist front to oppose him and deepen the political polarization expected in the 2022 race, for which former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva leads in opinion polls although he has not announced a candidacy. The proposal was passed by 347-135 votes in a second round of voting needed for amendments and now advances to the Senate where it faces stronger opposition.

A political reform in 2017 banned the coalitions in a move to consolidate some 35 political parties, which then had to get a minimum share of votes to access state funding and free radio and TV advertising. As a result, there are now 25 parties in Congress. Since the 2017 reform raises the bar for each election, political experts have forecast the number of parties could soon fall to 15.

But restoring the coalitions will help the smaller parties survive and access resources through blocs without consistent ideological platforms, say political scientists, who see it as a step back for Brazil. "This is wonderful for small rent-a-parties. It will guarantee their survival, and help the two main coalitions on the right and left," Bruno Carazza, author of "Money, Elections and Power" in Brazil, said on a G1 podcast.

