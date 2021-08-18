Left Menu

Panchayat polls in Bihar from September 24

Bihar State Government has given its nod to long-awaited panchayat elections in the state.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 18-08-2021 10:03 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 10:03 IST
Panchayat polls in Bihar from September 24
Bihar State Government has given its nod to panchayat elections.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar State Government has given its nod to long-awaited panchayat elections in the state. The elections will be held in 11 phases and will begin from September 24, 2021, informed officials. The state election commission is scheduled to issue the notification for polls on August 24.

The Cabinet on Tuesday has also approved a proposal to increase the dearness allowance (DA) of state employees and also of pensioners along with a series of announcements. State workers will now get 28 per cent DA instead of 17 per cent, which will be in effect from July 1. The DA has been increased by 11 per cent. Currently, Bihar has National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as the ruling party, headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, comprising of primarily the Janata Dal (United) and the Bharatiya Janata Party in the legislative assembly. (ANI).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

 United States
2
Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

 India
3
UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

United Kingdom
4
Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto attendant

Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto atte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021