Malaysia's palace says PM candidate has to face confidence vote

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 18-08-2021 10:48 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 10:40 IST
Malaysia's king will name a prime minister as soon as possible and the appointee will have to face a confidence vote in parliament, the palace said in a statement on Wednesday.
Muhyiddin Yassin resigned as prime minister on Monday and King Al-Sultan Abdullah has given members of parliament until 4 p.m. local time (0800 GMT) to submit the name of one candidate they want as premier.
The protracted political crisis is threatening governance during the pandemic, the palace said.
