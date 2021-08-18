Left Menu

Malaysia's palace says PM candidate has to face confidence vote

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 18-08-2021 10:48 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 10:40 IST
Malaysia's palace says PM candidate has to face confidence vote
Malaysian flag (Credit: Reuters Pictures) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Malaysia's king will name a prime minister as soon as possible and the appointee will have to face a confidence vote in parliament, the palace said in a statement on Wednesday.

Muhyiddin Yassin resigned as prime minister on Monday and King Al-Sultan Abdullah has given members of parliament until 4 p.m. local time (0800 GMT) to submit the name of one candidate they want as premier.

The protracted political crisis is threatening governance during the pandemic, the palace said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

 United States
2
Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

 India
3
UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

United Kingdom
4
Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto attendant

Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto atte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021