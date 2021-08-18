Malaysia's palace says PM candidate has to face confidence vote

Malaysia's king will name a prime minister as soon as possible and the appointee will have to face a confidence vote in parliament, the palace said in a statement on Wednesday.

Muhyiddin Yassin resigned as prime minister on Monday and King Al-Sultan Abdullah has given members of parliament until 4 p.m. local time (0800 GMT) to submit the name of one candidate they want as premier.

The protracted political crisis is threatening governance during the pandemic, the palace said.

