Left Menu

Let vanity perish and sanity prevail: Chidambaram urges Naidu to reject Rs 192 cr VP enclave plans

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2021 11:45 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 11:45 IST
Let vanity perish and sanity prevail: Chidambaram urges Naidu to reject Rs 192 cr VP enclave plans
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday urged M Venkaiah Naidu to reject the idea of a ''Rs 192 crore enclave'' for the vice president, saying ''let vanity perish and sanity prevail''.

Chidambaram's remarks in a tweet came after a media report claimed that the government has set in motion its plan to construct a new residence for the vice president by inviting pre-qualification bids for the proposed vice president's enclave next to the North Block and the Rashtrapati Bhavan at an estimated cost of Rs 192 crore.

''In an India where austerity should be the watchword in high places, a Rs 192 cr. enclave for the Vice President will be an abomination,'' Chidambaram tweeted.

''Shri Venkaiah Naidu should reject the idea as long as he is Vice President. This is another vanity project. Let vanity perish and sanity prevail,'' the former Union minister said.

The Congress has been asking the BJP-led Union government to shelve its plans on the Central Vista redevelopment project, alleging that it is a ''vanity project'' and ''wastage'' of public funds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

 United States
2
Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

 India
3
UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

United Kingdom
4
Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto attendant

Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto atte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021