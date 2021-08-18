Uttar Pradesh assembly proceedings adjourned amid opposition uproar

Proceedings of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly were on Wednesday adjourned for 40 minutes as opposition members raised slogans against the government.

As soon as the House assembled at 11 am, members of the Samajwadi Party and Congress stormed into the well of the House, and started raising slogans.

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Ram Gobind Chaudhary said inflation has skyrocketed, and the public is feeling harassed due to the soaring prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas. As soon as Chaudhary said this, the SP members trooped into the well of the House, and raised slogans.

Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit said, ''The state government has nothing to do with inflation. If your 'rangarang karyakram' (colourful programme) is over, then let the House function.'' However, the opposition members continued their sloganeering, following which the Speaker adjourned the House for 40 minutes.

