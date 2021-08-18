Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh assembly proceedings adjourned amid opposition uproar

Proceedings of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly were on Wednesday adjourned for 40 minutes as opposition members raised slogans against the government.As soon as the House assembled at 11 am, members of the Samajwadi Party and Congress stormed into the well of the House, and started raising slogans.Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Ram Gobind Chaudhary said inflation has skyrocketed, and the public is feeling harassed due to the soaring prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 18-08-2021 12:27 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 12:27 IST
Uttar Pradesh assembly proceedings adjourned amid opposition uproar
  • Country:
  • India

Proceedings of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly were on Wednesday adjourned for 40 minutes as opposition members raised slogans against the government.

As soon as the House assembled at 11 am, members of the Samajwadi Party and Congress stormed into the well of the House, and started raising slogans.

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Ram Gobind Chaudhary said inflation has skyrocketed, and the public is feeling harassed due to the soaring prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas. As soon as Chaudhary said this, the SP members trooped into the well of the House, and raised slogans.

Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit said, ''The state government has nothing to do with inflation. If your 'rangarang karyakram' (colourful programme) is over, then let the House function.'' However, the opposition members continued their sloganeering, following which the Speaker adjourned the House for 40 minutes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

 United States
2
Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

 India
3
UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

United Kingdom
4
Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto attendant

Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto atte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021