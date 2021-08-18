Left Menu

Cong holds protest in Lucknow, says UP govt has turned deaf to people's issues

On the second day of the monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh assembly, Congress leaders held a march from Gandhi Statue to the state Assembly to protest against inflation, COVID-19 deaths, and on the issue of women's safety.

Congress MLAs during protest in Uttar Pradesh Assembly premises. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On the second day of the monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh assembly, Congress leaders held a march from Gandhi Statue to the state Assembly to protest against inflation, COVID-19 deaths, and on the issue of women's safety. Speaking to ANI, Aradhana Mishra, a Congress MLA, said, "The state government has turned a deaf ear to the issues of the common people. If people raise their voices against inflation, unemployment issues, the government confiscates their property. We are here to support the common people."

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) President Ajay Kumar Lallu said, "the Chief Minister has become insensitive to the problems faced by the people" and added, "the people are disappointed with the state government". "We are here to support the unemployed youths, farmers and we will discuss women's safety and inflation," Lallu further said.

"The government has failed on every front. The people are disappointed," he added. The monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly began on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

