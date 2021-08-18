Left Menu

PM Johnson says Britain will do all it can to prevent Afghan crisis

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-08-2021 14:33 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 14:22 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday Britain would do everything it could to avert a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan where he described the capture of the country by the Taliban as happening faster than expected.

Addressing parliament, which was recalled to discuss the situation in Afghanistan, Johnson also ruled out an inquiry into British conduct in the nation, saying most questions had already been looked into.

"We will be ... doing everything we can to support those who have helped the UK mission in Afghanistan, and investing everything that we can to support the wider area around Afghanistan, and to do everything we can to avert a humanitarian crisis," he said.

