Natural justice denied to 'Haritha' leaders: Fathima Thahiliya

A day after the Indian Union Muslim League decided to freeze the state committee of 'Haritha', the women's wing of the Muslim Students Federation (MSF), a top leader of the outfit on Wednesday came out against the party decision, saying they did not get ''natural justice''.

Fathima Thahiliya, the national vice president of the MSF, told reporters here that the 'Haritha' activists had petitioned the State Women's Commission regarding the alleged derogatory remarks made against women members by some of the male leaders, as the party leadership did not take any action against them.

She also said the women leaders including her were facing severe character assassination on the social media platforms for speaking up against the alleged vulgar remarks.

It was the state office bearers of the Haritha who had approached the Women's Commission with the complaint.

''They spoke about the issue only in the designated party platforms and before the women's panel. That much they have trust in their organisation,'' she said justifying the act which did not got well with the IUML leadership.

Rejecting the charge that the petition to the women's commission was the violation of party discipline, Thahiliya, also the founding general secretary of Haritha, said no IUML leader would say that the act was wrong.

It was not because they did not have faith in the party that they went before the panel, the leader explained.

''It is painful that the Haritha leaders did not get natural justice that was given to those who made anti-women remarks. The decision to freeze Haritha is also sad,'' she said.

Besides submitting formal complaints to the leaderships of the IUML and the MSF, each League leader was met in person and explained the issue, she said.

Their opposition to the decision to freeze the outfit was conveyed to the party leadership, Thahiliya added.

The IUML on Tuesday decided to freeze the state committee of Haritha, accusing its leaders of making public the differences within the organisation.

Last week, the complaint by a group of women activists of the outfit to State Women''s Commission seeking action against a few of its male leaders over the issue had put the IUML and its allied organisations in a fix. IUML state general secretary P M A Salam had said the decision was taken against the Haritha state committee for making public the issue, which is gross indiscipline.

Salam also said the party has also decided to seek an explanation from MSF leaders --state president P K Nawaz, Malappuram district president Kabir Muthuparamba and district general secretary V A Wahab--who have allegedly made anti-women remarks. The state committee would decide on further course of action after receiving their explanation, he had said.

Party sources said the leadership had assured the Haritha activists that appropriate action will be taken against the MSF leaders but wanted them to withdraw their petition with the State Women's Commission first. Refusing to budge, the women activists took a firm stand that they would withdraw the petition only after proper disciplinary action was taken against the leaders.

