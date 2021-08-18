Left Menu

AIADMK stages walkout from Tamil Nadu Assembly over Kodanad case probe

Opposition leaders in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday staged a walkout of the Tamil Nadu assembly opposing the ruling DMK government's decision to conduct an additional probe in the Kodanad case.

AIADMK stages walkout from Tamil Nadu Assembly over Kodanad case probe
AIADMK Leaders of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami and O. Panneerselvam . Image Credit: ANI
Opposition leaders in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday staged a walkout of the Tamil Nadu assembly opposing the ruling DMK government's decision to conduct an additional probe in the Kodanad case. AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami along with O Pannerselvam and other AIADMK leaders sat outside the State Assembly in Chennai to protest against the state government.

"The Kodanad robbery and murder case is a court-monitored probe. Recently there have been reports that prime suspect Sayan's secret statement has been taken, it has my name and that of some other colleagues. We strongly refute this. By this, DMK is attempting to threaten us", Palaniswami said. Alleging that the DMK was attempting to foist false cases against them, Pannerselvam said the AIADMK will boycott the ongoing assembly sessions today and tomorrow.

Chief Minister M K Stalin said that the Opposition was alleging political interference in the case. "I state in House that this (action) has been done as per Court's direction. There's no political interference or vendetta. The same Opposition has been asking us about poll promises. It is one of our poll promises." (ANI)

