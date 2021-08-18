Telangana Guv Tamilisai Soundararajan bereaved

Telangana Governor and Lt Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan’s mother Krishnakumari passed away at a private hospital on Wednesday and leaders including Governors and Chief Ministers condoled her demise.

The 76 year-old Krishnakumari, the wife of senior Congress leader Kumari Anandan, was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad recently for illness and suffered a cardiac arrest on August 16. She breathed her last early this morning, Soundararajan said in a statement.

Advertisement

Governors of Tamil Nadu and Haryana, Banwarilal Purohit and Bandaru Dattatareya, respectively, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his Tamil Nadu counterpart MK Stalin, top AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy among others condoled the demise of Krishnakumari.

Her mortal remains will be taken to Chennai and kept at her Saligramam residence for the people to pay their homage, Soundararajan informed.

“With a very heavy heart I wish to inform that I lost my lovable mother early morning today. We are bringing her to Saligramam, Chennai residence by evening flight for final respects,” Soundararajan, who took to Twitter to inform about the demise of her mother, said.

“I am deeply saddened that my mother who nurtured me is no more. It was her upbringing that instilled in us the virtues of serving the poor and needy, to be always true to your conscience and have faith in God at all times,'' the Governor said in another emotional tweet.

Expressing grief over her mother's demise, she said, ''My mother's mortal remains will be brought to Saligramam residence as per her last wishes. The final rites will be performed in Chennai tomorrow.'' Meanwhile, condolences poured in from various quarters.

''The passing away of mother who had nurtured right from the birth with her unconditional love and sacrifices is an irreparable loss. In this hour of grief, I extend my sincere condolences to Tmt. Tamilisai Soundararajan and to the bereaved family members,'' Purohit said in his condolence message.

Dattatreya spoke to Soundararajan over the phone and conveyed his condolences, his staff said in Hyderabad.

Stalin conveyed his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to Anandan, Soundararajan and their bereaved family members.

Rao conveyed his condolences to the members of the bereaved family, a CMO release in Hyderabad said.

His son and state Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao, also the Working President of ruling TRS, visited the Raj Bhavan, where the mortal remains of Krishnakumari were kept and paid homage.

In a tweet, Kishan Reddy said the bereavement was ''unfathomable'' and he prayed that god give strength to Governor Soundararajan to endure the loss.

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK co-coordinator K Palaniswami said he was distressed to hear the news of the passing away of Krishnakumari.

Puducherry chief minister N Rangasamy, Home Minister A Namassivayam, TNCC President K S Alagiri, TN BJP chief K Annamalai, Telangana Congress president and MP A Revanth Reddy and the state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar MP also expressed grief over the demise of Krishnakumari.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)