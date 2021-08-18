Jagan govt failed to maintain law and order: Andhra BJP leader

Senior Andhra Pradesh BJP leader Kanna Lakshmi Narayana on Wednesday slammed the YSRCP government and said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has failed to maintain law and order in the state. Narayana, during a press conference, informed that Union Minister Kishan Reddy will be holding a Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Tirupati today and in Vijayawada tomorrow.

Lambasting the state government, Narayana said, "An undemocratic and corrupt rule is going on in Andhra Pradesh. The state government is distributing money to the public from the money it has grabbed from them. It is like looting cakes and distributing chocolates." "In YSRCP government, centralised corruption is rampant. While in the previous TDP regime, it was decentralised corruption. I have never seen such centralised corruption in 50 years of my political career," he claimed.

Advertisement

Further, the senior leader said that Jagan's government is looting on the sale of sand, liquor, bus charges, and by the imposition of garbage tax and increasing property taxes. "Law and order system in the police department has collapsed. There is only CID. They [the police] are arresting everybody who criticises the government. That is anti-democratic," he alleged.

Narayana also added that the YSRCP government has made a mess of the state capital. "BJP demands Amaravati to be continued as Andhra Pradesh's capital. The Centre gave Rs 2,500 crores for it. The previous state government spent almost Rs 10,000 crores," he said. The senior leader also alleged that the state government did not pay the farmers their due even after over 100 days now. "Farmers are facing many problems. Government procured crops from them but did not pay them even after more than 100 days," he said.

Adding to the list of claims, Narayana said that atrocities on the Dalits in the state have increased heavily. "A Dalit girl was killed on August 15, this shows the law and order situation in the state," he said. "Jagan government is playing vendetta politics against opposition parties. It is trying to create fear psychosis among opposition parties by physical attacks. We condemn it," he added.

"The YSRCP government has removed the system of keeping Government Orders (GOs) online. In fact, that system was introduced by Jagan's father YS Rajasekhar Reddy. By removing that system, the Jagan government has proved that it is not ruling in a transparent manner, Narayana said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)