Env minister says India committed to UNFCCC, Paris Agreement

India is committed to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and its Paris Agreement, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Wednesday, while extending support to the UK which will host the international climate conference COP 26 in November this year. The minister, in a meeting with COP 26 President-Designate Alok Sharma, said that India will work constructively for successful and balanced outcome at the UNFCCC COP26 (conference of parties).

The minister discussed issues relating to climate change, COP 26, India-UK 2030 Roadmap and other related matters, ministry sources said.

Advertisement

''Had an engaging and fruitful discussion with @COP26 President @AlokSharma_RDG and assured India's full support to the UK for a successful COP 26.

''Conveyed the Indian government's position that COP 26 should ensure a balanced outcome with equal treatment to agenda items such as adaptation, finance, technology transfer,'' Yadav tweeted after the meeting.

India believes climate actions must be nationally determined and advocates that the differentiation and operationalisation of flexibility in the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement for developing nations must be at the core of decision-making, he said.

The environment minister also noted the global initiatives spearheaded by India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for tackling climate change, like Leadership Group for Industry Transition (LeadIT), Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and International Solar Alliance (ISA).

Alok Sharma sought the support of India on COP 26 initiatives launched by the UK and for a successful COP at Glasgow, and acknowledged India's leadership role, the ministry said.

Both the leaders also exchanged views on important climate negotiation agenda items to be deliberated in the upcoming COP 26 at Glasgow, it said in an official statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)