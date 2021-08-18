Fadnavis writes to Thackeray, expresses concern at attacks on industrialists in Sambhajinagar
Devendra Fadanvis, former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, wrote a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday expressing concern at the attacks on industrialists at Sambhajinagar in Aurangabad district.
- Country:
- India
Devendra Fadanvis, former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, wrote a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday expressing concern at the attacks on industrialists at Sambhajinagar in Aurangabad district.
Fadanvis wrote that many incidents of attacks on industrialists have come to light in recent times in the industrial city of Sambhajinagar. He said that these incidents are hampering the efforts of bringing investment and generating employment in the state. These attacks create fear in the minds of industrialists.
Fadanvis requested CM Thackeray to look into this matter personally and solve the problem as soon as possible. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Economic growth returning with unlock measures: Uddhav Thackeray
Fully vaccinated citizens of Mumbai can travel in local trains from August 15: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray in live webcast.
Fadnavis meets Amit Shah over OBC Bill, takes dig at Uddhav Thackeray
Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar to attend oppn meeting called by Sonia Gandhi
Marmik taught Marathi people self-respect: Uddhav Thackeray