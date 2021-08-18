"Will walk an extra mile to put Karnataka in number one spot on industrial map": CM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said he was ready to walk an extra mile to put Karnataka at the top spot in the country's industrial map.

''In the coming days we will work to put Karnataka in the number one spot on the industrial map. I'm ready to walk one mile extra with you to make it successful,'' Bommai said.

He was speaking at an event where the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry's Sir M Visvesvaraya Memorial Award was presented to Dr M R Jayaram, Chairman GEF and Ramaiah Group of Institutions here.

The award was presented by Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu in the presence of Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.

Recalling Sir M Visvesvaraya's statement ''Industrialize or perish '', the Chief Minister credited the former Diwan of Mysuru for the industrialization of Karnataka and several public sector companies being established in and around Bengaluru.

''From iron and steel to cement, paper to soap, you name it, it was his initiative. He was farsighted. Not only industries he has contributed to the banking and education sector. We need people like Visvesvaraya now to build and take forward Karnataka into the 21st century,'' he added.

Lauding Jayaram and his institution's service to society, the Chief Minister remembered that he was one of the first to resign as a legislator when the parliament and assemblies term was extended for a year during the emergency.

He also appreciated the support and cooperation extended by Ramaiah Group of Institutions especially its hospital, under Jayaram's leadership during the COVID pandemic.

