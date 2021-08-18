Suspects quizzed for alleged rape in hospital

(Eds: (replacing word in last para)) Hyderabad, Aug 18 (PTI): Police, probing into the case of an alleged rape of a woman attendant of a patient at a State-run hospital here, on Wednesday said they were questioning some suspects in connection with the incident. ''Some suspects are being questioned. The investigation is on,'' a police official told PTI. Asked about reports of some people having been taken into custody, the official said special teams have been formed to catch the accused. ''As of now, some suspects are being questioned and some more may be questioned, as part of the probe,'' he said. The 38-year-old woman, in her complaint to the police on Monday, said she, along with her sister, came to the hospital on August 5 for treatment of some ailment of her brother-in-law and got him admitted there. In the complaint, she said an employee of the hospital, who claimed to be an outsourced worker, raped her in the healthcare facility after which a case was registered and she was sent for a medical examination. ''In her statements, the woman has been saying she was repeatedly assaulted by one person and later said there were some others too. We need to find out what exactly happened. As of now, it is unclear,'' the official said. The official said a detailed investigation from all angles was underway and CCTV footage was being examined. Police said the patient's son had got him discharged from the hospital after being told by his father that his mother and her sister had gone missing on August 13. On Sunday, the patient's son found his aunt at the hospital where she said she was raped while her sister had gone missing, the police added.

