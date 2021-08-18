Natural justice denied to 'Haritha' leaders: Fathima Thahiliya

A day after the Indian Union Muslim League decided to freeze the state committee of 'Haritha', the women's wing of the Muslim Students Federation (MSF), a top leader of the outfit on Wednesday came out against the party decision, saying they did not get ''natural justice''.

Though stuck firmly to the Haritha's recent complaint with the state Women's Commission against some of its male members, which did not go well with the IUML, the leader reiterated their loyalty and confidence in the party leadership.

Fathima Thahiliya, the national vice president of the MSF, told reporters here that the 'Haritha' activists had petitioned the Commission regarding the alleged derogatory remarks made by the male leaders, as the party leadership did not take any action against them.

It was out of the humiliation and mental trauma caused by the remarks during a meeting that forced the state committee leaders of 'Haritha' move against the male office-bearers of the MSF, she said.

She also alleged that the women leaders including her were facing severe character assassination on the social media platforms for speaking up against the 'vulgar' remarks.

“None of us had ever spoken about the incident in public or to the media till date. We had resorted to the proper channel and had petitioned about the incident to the MSF leadership as well as IUML. We are not above the party but have reacted when damage has been done to our prestige and identity. We are proud members of our party and are confident that the flag we hold was not a wrong choice,” Fathima said.

Rejecting the charge that the petition to the women's commission was the violation of party discipline, Fathima said she doesn't subscribe to the view that the activities of Haritha were frozen in response to their approaching the panel.

“We too have human rights and fundamental rights. Our leaders had approached the Commission to uphold them”, she said.

Thahiliya, also the founding general secretary of Haritha, said no IUML leader would say that the act was wrong.

It was not because they did not have faith in the party that they went before the panel, the leader explained.

''It is painful that the Haritha leaders did not get natural justice that was given to those who made anti-women remarks. The decision to freeze Haritha is sad,'' she said.

Besides submitting formal complaints to the leaderships of the IUML and the MSF, each League leader was met in person and explained the issue, she said.

Their opposition to the decision to freeze the outfit was conveyed to the party leadership, Thahiliya added.

Meanwhile, senior IUML leader and MLA, M K Muneer said the Haritha leaders should not have approached the Women's Commission in a haste as it would give ammo to the opponents to target the party.

The IUML on Tuesday decided to freeze the state committee of Haritha, accusing its leaders of making public the differences within the organisation.

Last week, the complaint by a group of women activists of the outfit to State Women''''s Commission seeking action against a few of its male leaders over the issue had put the IUML and its allied organisations in a fix.

IUML state general secretary P M A Salam had said the decision was taken against the Haritha state committee for making public the issue, which is gross indiscipline.

Salam also said the party has also decided to seek an explanation from MSF leaders --state president P K Nawaz, Malappuram district president Kabir Muthuparamba and district general secretary V A Wahab--who have allegedly made anti-women remarks.

The state committee would decide on further course of action after receiving their explanation, he had said.

Party sources said the leadership had assured the Haritha activists that appropriate action will be taken against the MSF leaders but wanted them to withdraw their petition with the State Women''s Commission first.

Refusing to budge, the women activists took a firm stand that they would withdraw the petition only after proper disciplinary action was taken against the leaders.

