BJP leader Nagendra Nath made party's regional general secretary of Bihar-Jharkhand

BJP leader Nagendra Nath on Wednesday has been appointed as regional organization general secretary of Bihar and Jharkhand.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 17:35 IST
Nagendra, BJP Regional General Secretary (Organization) Bihar & Jharkhand (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
BJP leader Nagendra Nath on Wednesday has been appointed as regional organization general secretary of Bihar and Jharkhand. BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday made organizational changes in Bihar and Jharkhand.

The party has made Bhikhubhai Dalsania the new organization general secretary for Bihar. Presently, Dharampal Singh is the organization general secretary of Jharkhand. For the last several years, Nagendra had remained on the post of BJP organization general secretary for Bihar.

He will now look after the organizational work of both states. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

