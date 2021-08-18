Saddened by 'new low' witnessed in Parliament recently, says Vice President

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday expressed his anguish over disruptions in parliament and state legislatures and called upon people's representatives to act as "role models" in raising the standards in public life and setting an example for the younger generation. Speaking after presenting "Sir M Visvesvarya Memorial Award' to MR Jayaram, Chairman, MS Ramaiah Group of Institutions in Bengaluru, the Vice President, who is also the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, said that he was saddened by the "new low" witnessed in the Parliament recently as also in some legislatures, including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Specifically referring to the recent unfortunate events in the Parliament, the Vice President said that he was sad because of the "bad behaviour of some members". The Rajya Sabha witnessed unprecedented pandemonium on the last day of the monsoon session when a bill related to insurance business was taken up for passage.

Disapproving the disruptive behaviour of some MPs, the Vice President said that assemblies and parliament are meant to debate, discuss and decide and not disrupt. He said the people's verdict must be respected in a democracy, while expressing dissent.

"You can't physically force anybody," he added. The Vice President wanted legislators at various levels in various positions to improve the quality of debate and discussion and expressed the hope that things will improve in the future.

He urged the younger generation to come forward with new innovations and out-of-the-box ideas to accelerate the progress of the country by seeking inspiration from personalities like Sir M Visvesvaraya. They should strive to eradicate poverty, remove regional disparities and build a strong nation while moving towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat, he added.

According to an official release, the President also called upon the youth to strive hard to excel in their chosen fields. Paying rich tributes to Visvesvaraya, he hailed him as the 'legendary builder-engineer of modern India'.

Recalling his contribution in designing iconic projects such as the Krishna Sagar Dam in Mysore and the flood protection system in Hyderabad, the Vice President said that it is a tribute to his engineering genius that his birth anniversary is celebrated each year as 'Engineers Day'. He also recalled Visvesvaraya's vision as Dewan of Mysore in founding many landmark institutions such as the iron and steel plant at Bhadravati, Mysore Soap Factory and Mysore Chamber of Commerce.

Visvesvaraya spearheaded the movement for industrialization in India even before the country's Independence. Referring to his multi-faceted personality, the Vice President said "M. Visvesvaraya was an embodiment of the potential, aspirations and talent of a nascent, modern India".

The Vice President commended Jayaram for his dedication and hard work in transforming the MS Ramaiah Group of Institutions into a vibrant educational hub. He also complimented FKCCI for encouraging innovation and promoting industrial development in the state.

The award ceremony was held in the banquet hall of Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru. Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and state Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai were among those present. (ANI)

