U'khand CM announces special package for people associated with self-help groups, self-employment schemes

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday announced a special relief package of Rs 118.35 crore for the people associated with self-help groups and other self-employment schemes of the state government.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 18-08-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 18:46 IST
U'khand CM announces special package for people associated with self-help groups, self-employment schemes
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday announced a special relief package of Rs 118.35 crore for the people associated with self-help groups and other self-employment schemes of the state government.

This package will help more than 7.54 lakh people associated with self-help groups and other self-employment schemes of the state government, said the Chief Minister office. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

