Fully geared to tackle Covid-19 third wave: Himachal CM  

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday said that the state is fully geared to tackle a third wave of Covid and he urged people to participate in the vaccination drive against the disease. Speaking at the Kangra Rest House, he said the state is in a good position to handle any emergency situation.

If there is a third wave, all arrangements have been made to tackle it effectively, Thakur said.

''The state government has launched the vaccination campaign at a large scale, and Himachal Pradesh is among the leading states in this campaign,'' he said. He said effective steps are being taken to strengthen health services at the Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, and other major health institutions of the state.

Earlier on Wednesday, the chief minister visited the house of MLA Arun Kumar at Nagrota Bagwan in Kangra district to express his grief on the death of the legislator's mother.PTI CORR VN VN ANB ANB

