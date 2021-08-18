Cabinet approves phase-down of hydrofluorocarbons to prevent climate change

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday gave its approval for ratification of the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol on substances that deplete the ozone layer for phase-down of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) by India. According to the government, HFC phasedown is expected to prevent greenhouse gas emissions, helping prevent climate change. The industry producing and consuming hydrofluorocarbons will be phasing out hydrofluorocarbons as per the agreed schedule and transition to non-HFC and low global warming potential technologies.

National strategy for phase down of Hydrofluorocarbons as per the applicable phase-down schedule for India will be developed after required consultation with all the industry stakeholders by 2023. Under the Kigali Amendment; Parties to the Montreal Protocol will phase down production and consumption of Hydrofluorocarbons, commonly known as HFCs. Hydrofluorocarbons were introduced as a non-ozone-depleting alternative to HFCs. While HFCs do not deplete the stratospheric ozone layer, they have high global warming potential ranging from 12 to 14,000, which have an adverse impact on climate.

Recognizing the growth in the use of HFCs, especially in the refrigeration and air-conditioning sector the Parties to the Montreal Protocol, reached an agreement at their 28th Meeting of the Parties (MOP) held in October 2016 in Kigali, Rwanda to add HFCs to the list of controlled substances and approved a timeline for their gradual reduction by 80-85 per cent by the late 2040s. According to the central government, India will complete its phase-down of HFCs in four steps from 2032 onwards with a cumulative reduction of 10 per cent in 2032, 20 per cent in 2037, 30 per cent in 2042 and 80 per cent in 2047.

The Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer, is an international environmental treaty for the protection of the ozone layer by phasing out the production and consumption of man-made chemicals referred to as ozone-depleting substances (ODS). The stratospheric ozone layer protects humans and the environment from harmful levels of ultraviolet radiation from the sun. India became a Party to the Montreal Protocol on Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer on June 19, 1992 and since then has ratified the amendments to the Montreal Protocol. Though the present approval of the Cabinet, India will be ratifying the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol for the phase-down of hydrofluorocarbons. (ANI)

