Cong asks Modi what he has done to protect India's interests after Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

The Congress on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to tell the nation what he has done to protect the interests of India after the Taliban captured power in Afghanistan.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the Taliban is a terrorist organisation which is linked to the Haqqani network in Pakistan, which indulge in anti-India terrorist acts with the help and support of the Pakistan government.

Advertisement

He said the Taliban are patron of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar and the Lashkar-e-Taiba and one wonders how the government will protect the interests of India as such terror organisations get emboldened when their patron assume power in Afghanistan.

''When such violent terrorist organisations control Afghanistan, then terrorist organisations based in Pakistan directly get protection and what is the Indian government doing about it. Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah ji should come forward and tell us,'' he asked.

Surjewala said India has always been in favour of a duly elected government in Afghanistan as women and children will get equal rights when democracy is there.

''When the Taliban captured Afghanistan last time, everyone saw what heart-rendering treatment was given to women and minorities and all those speaking in favour of democracy. One shudders to even think of these events. Women all over the world are today worried about the Afghan women that their rights will be violated. We are also concerned about this,'' he said.

Recalling the IC-814 plane hijacking, he said the ministers in the then BJP government released Masood Azhar in Kandahar.

''Did India not sign an agreement with the Taliban at the time. How an Indian delegation was sent to Doha for talks with the Taliban,'' he said.

Noting that the situation in Afghanistan is very serious, the Congress spokesperson said he had warned the Indian government that Afghanistan has become the regime of violent terrorist organisations and ''we have to protect our interests''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)