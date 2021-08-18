AIADMK top leader Palaniswami accuses DMK govt of trying to get him framed in Kodanadu case

Leader of Opposition and top AIADMK leader K Palaniswami on Wednesday alleged that the DMK government is attempting to get him and a few of his party men framed in the Kodanadu estate murder and heist case of 2017. While the AIADMK staged a dharna on the matter in the premises of Kalaivanar Arangam, where the Assembly proceedings are held, Chief Minister M K Stalin told the House that the probe is on in the case with court's permission and there is no ''political interference or vendetta.'' Earlier, when Palaniswami raised the issue in the Assembly, his remarks were expunged by Speaker M Appavu. Holding placards denouncing ''false cases,'' AIADMK members stood up in support of their leader and soon, all of them staged a walkout. The allies of the AIADMK, the PMK and BJP besides the Puratchi Bharatham MLA , M Jagan Moorthy, elected on AIADMK's Two Leaves symbol, followed suit. Speaking to reporters outside the House, Palaniswami said the police has got a statement from K V Sayan, one of the accused in the case. Thereby, he alleged that it was being attempted by the government to frame him and a few other party functionaries in that case.

''We strongly condemn this. The DMK government led by Stalin is trying to foist false cases on AIADMK leaders to intimidate and gain political mileage but it will not happen,'' he said.

The accused persons in the case were given surety for bail by DMK men, he claimed and wondered the connection between them. Also, a DMK advocate appeared for them in court in that case, he said.

Lawyers belonging to DMK, who defended the accused in a Udhagamandalam court were appointed as prosecutors for that case following assumption of power by the DMK, he claimed. ''Those who argued for accused persons are coming as government advocates. So, the government side and accused persons have joined hands in the case,'' Palaniswami alleged.

The DMK government, seeking re-investigation, approached the court but that prayer was not allowed, he said. Accusing the DMK government for trying to file false cases and spread ''slander'' against former AIADMK ministers including him, Palaniswami said his party would however not be cowed down. ''If this is the situation a leader of opposition has to face, you should think how the government will protect an ordinary man.'' Palaniswami also accused the DMK government of vendetta and alleged that as the ruling party could not face AIADMK politically, it was trying to file false cases. The AIADMK also announced boycott of Assembly proceedings on Wednesday and Thursday on the Kodanadu issue. The AIADMK MLAs held placards in the Assembly premises condemning the state government for ''foisting false cases.'' They also raised slogans against the DMK regime. Stalin told the House that the DMK government was only implementing its poll promise on the Kodanadu case, which was to bring ''true culprits'' to justice. Based on that assurance, court's nod was obtained and investigation is on, he said. Asserting that the government would uphold the rule of law in the case, he said action would be taken against ''true culprits'' based on the outcome of probe and no one else need to have any apprehensions. On April 23, 2017, a guard at the Kodanadu estate, Om Bahadur was murdered and another man assaulted when a group of men barged into the sprawling estate in the Nilgiris district, which was used by late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. Of the 11 accused in that case, Kanagaraj died in a road accident on April 28 that year and Sayan was arrested later after he recovered from injuries suffered in a mishap in which his wife and five-year-old daughter died. The gang had smashed the window panes of the estate bungalow and searched three rooms, but as they did not get ''expensive articles and money'' they had decamped with some ornamental things and watches, the government had said years ago. After investigators issued fresh summons to Sayan in the case, the AIADMK has now alleged attempt to frame its leaders in the case.

