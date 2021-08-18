Social justice committee report for reservation to most backwards being examined: UP govt

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday said the report of the social justice committee formed by the state for providing reservation to the most backwards was being examined.

''The Yogi Adityanath government is determined for social justice. The social justice committee was formed by the CM and if the BJP does not provide reservation to the backwards and the Dalits, will it be given by (Asaduddin) Owaisi? The report of the committee is being examined so that no one has to reach court,'' Backward Welfare Minister Anil Rajbhar told the state assembly.

He was replying to Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) leader Om Prakash Rajbhar, who raised the matter during Zero Hour through an adjournment notice. Owaisi's AIMIM is a part of Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha, an alliance of smaller parties led by Om Prakash Rajbhar.

The state government had formed a social justice committee for reservation distribution among most backwards under Retired High Court Justice Raghvendra Singh.

The report was submitted to the government two years ago.

In its over 300-page report, the committee had evaluated socio-economic and educational backwardness of different classes/castes among the backward sections and their share in reservation in government jobs.

It has suggested measures to make the reservation system more effective for different backward classes/castes, keeping in view the need for social justice.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said the findings of the committee will be brought to the House.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, Ram Govind Chowdhury, said caste census was necessary for providing justice to the backwards and the Dalits.

