New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm.

DEL24 UP-MP-LD-CASE Samajwadi MP booked for sedition after remarks defending Taliban Sambhal: Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rehman Barq has been booked for sedition following his recent remarks allegedly defending the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan and equating it with India''s own freedom struggle, police said on Wednesday.

DES18 UP-SUPPLEMENTARY-2ND LD BUDGET UP govt presents supplementary budget of Rs 7,302 cr Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday presented a supplementary budget of Rs 7,301.52 crore in the state Legislative Assembly for financial year 2021-22 to meet additional expenditure.

DES34 UP-ASSEMBLY-2NDLD ADJOURN UP Assembly: Question Hour washed out as Oppn demands discussion over price rise Lucknow: The entire Question Hour was washed out in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday as opposition Samajwadi Party and Congress members trooped into the well of the House on the issue of price rise.

DES38 UP-SCHOOLS-REOPEN Schools in UP to reopen for classes 6-8 from Aug 23, for primary classes from Sep 1 Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday allowed physical classes in schools for students of grades 6 to 8 from August 23 and for grades 1 to 5 from September 1, officials said here.

DES27 UP-TEMPLE-TRUST-LAND Land deal: Plaint against Ayodhya temple trust members, BJP MLA Ayodhya: A seer here complained to police against members of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, a BJP MLA, local mayor’s nephew and a government official, alleging fraud in the purchase government land, according to police.

DES11 UKD-AFGHAN-DHAMI Efforts on for safe return of people from Uttarakhand stranded in Afghanistan: CM Dehradun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said all efforts are being made by the Uttarakhand government to ensure the safe return of people from the state stranded in Afghanistan following the Taliban's takeover of that country.

LGD16 RJ-HC BHANWARI DEVI Rajasthan HC grants bail to former Congress MLA in Bhanwari Devi case Jodhpur: The Rajasthan High Court has granted bail to Malkhan Singh Bishnoi, a former Congress MLA and one of the main accused in the Bhanwari Devi abduction and murder case, while deferring the bail plea of other accused till August 23.

DES16 RJ-JUDGE-THREAT Rajasthan: Bundi judge receives life threat, security beefed up Kota (Raj): A district and sessions court judge in Rajasthan’s Bundi received a life threat, following which his security has been beefed up, police said.

DES45 PB-SAD-SUKHBIR Punjab: Sukhbir Badal begins 100-yatra from Zira Zira (Pb): Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday began his 100-day yatra to expose ''corruption'' by the Congress government and take feedback from people about their expectation if the alliance led by his party comes to power in the state.

DES33 HR-WORD-LD BAN Haryana govt bans use of term 'Gorakh Dhanda' Chandigarh: The Haryana government has banned in official communication the use of expression ''Gorakh Dhanda'', generally used to describe unethical practices.

