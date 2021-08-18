Priyanka slams UP govt for claiming it provided 4 lakh jobs
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over its claim that it provided 4 lakh jobs, and said the youth of the state wanted to know in which departments as well as when these jobs were given.
The Congress general secretary said if the UP government has given 4 lakh jobs, then the details of those jobs will also be there.
But, a reply has come from the government that no such information is available, Priyanka Gandhi said, citing an RTI reply.
''The assembly session is going on, the youth of the state want to know in which departments the '4 lakh' jobs were given and when? Tell me,'' she said in a tweet in Hindi.
