Left Menu

Priyanka slams UP govt for claiming it provided 4 lakh jobs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 20:37 IST
Priyanka slams UP govt for claiming it provided 4 lakh jobs
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over its claim that it provided 4 lakh jobs, and said the youth of the state wanted to know in which departments as well as when these jobs were given.

The Congress general secretary said if the UP government has given 4 lakh jobs, then the details of those jobs will also be there.

But, a reply has come from the government that no such information is available, Priyanka Gandhi said, citing an RTI reply.

''The assembly session is going on, the youth of the state want to know in which departments the '4 lakh' jobs were given and when? Tell me,'' she said in a tweet in Hindi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

 United States
2
Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

 India
3
UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

United Kingdom
4
Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto attendant

Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto atte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021